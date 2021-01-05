Police investigating snowmobile theft in North Algona-Wilberforce

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are trying to track down a thief who took a snowmobile in North Algona-Wilberforce Township.

Police said the black 2017 Skidoo Renegade X850 was stolen from the yard of a residence on Mink Lake Road sometime between the evening of Jan. 1 and the morning of Jan. 2.

The machine has an Ontario plate 6AL398 and two red gas cans were attached to its rear.

Police have released a photo of the snowmobile and ask anyone with information to get in touch with Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or Crime Stoppers.