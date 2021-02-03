Police investigating theft of snowmobile in Laurentian Valley 

Police are looking for a snowmobile stolen from a Laurentian Valley Township business sometime over the weekend.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said a grey 2018 Arctic Cat Pantera 6000 snowmobile was stolen from a dealership lot on Pembroke Street West sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police released a photo of the stolen snowmobile in the hopes for more information from the public.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tips can also be left online.

