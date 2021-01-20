Police look for suspect after break-in while resident was asleep

Kingston Police are on the hunt for a suspect they said broke into a home and stole various items while a man was asleep.

Police said it happened on Dec. 20 when a man entered a William Street home around 7:25 a.m. and stole a number of items from electronics and jewelry to protein powder.

The resident was asleep and didn't hear the man, according to police, as the suspect left the home and left the door open but was later captured on security video.

The suspect is described as a white man with a fair complexion. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket and black face mask. He was also wearing a distinctive newer style white and black Nike knit toque with a pompom.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or by email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.

