Police look for suspect in armed robbery downtown

Kingston Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a downtown business on Saturday afternoon.

Police said an armed man walked into the New Merry Market at Barrie and Earl Street around 1:30 P.M.. Saturday and demanded cash from the cashier, before he took the entire cash drawer and fled from the store. He was last seen getting into the passenger side of a stolen Honda CR with a license plate CFC.

Police have released a photo from security footage to try and identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 next. 6292 or by email at smith@kingstonpolice.ca.

