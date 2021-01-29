Police looking for axe-wielding man who broke into car

Kingston Police are trying to identify an axe-wielding man caught on video breaking into a vehicle in a Brock Street parking lot earlier this month.

Police said it happened on Jan. 13 around 8:45 a.m., when security footage from another mounted car caught a man in a mask and a baseball cap looking around the parking lot before smashing out the passenger window of a vehicle with an axe. The man is then seen looking inside the car before fleeing the scene, according to police, who have released a photo in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

He's described as a white man who was wearing a black baseball cap and a blue coat with light grey or white piping and accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Groenewegen at 613-549-4660 ext. or by email at sgroenewegen@kingstonpolice.ca.

