Police looking for missing Brockville man last seen in Kingston

Brockville Police are looking for a man last seen in the Kingston-area.

Police said Ryan Johnston, 40, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and police are concerned for is well-being.

Johnston was believed to be seen last in the Kingston area and is described as roughly 5'10" tall with a slim-build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, brown sweater and a hat, while police said his car is a gold coloured 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue with black steel rims and Ontario licence plate CFSA 456.

Anyone with information about Johnston's whereabouts are asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127.

