Police put out third appeal for information in woman's disappearance

Brockville Police are still actively investigating the disappearance of a 46-year-old woman within the city.

Police are appealing to the public for the third time in less than a month for information on the whereabouts of Rebecca Neilson, who was last seen in the central area of Brockville on Feb. 2.

City police and area OPP have conducted ground searches in the area without any success, according to police.

Anyone with information about Neilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 1-613-342-0127 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

