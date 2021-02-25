Police search for missing man, concerned for well-being

Kingston Police are looking for information from the public about a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Sandrino Silvestri, 51, was last seen near a shelter on Brock Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said he was walking east on Brock Street wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a duffel bag.

Police said there is concern for Silvestri's well-being and are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

He's described as white and 5' 8" tall with a thin build, shaved head and a greying beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or by email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

