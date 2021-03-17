Police seek suspects in South Algonquin Township break-in

Killaloe OPP are investigating a break-in at a trailer park in South Algonquin Township.

Police were called to the park on Highway 60 on Saturday afternoon where it was reported that multiple trailers had been entered sometime between November and last week.

OPP said a honda generator, electrical equipment and mattresses were stolen from the trailers.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).