Killaloe OPP are investigating the theft of tools from a construction trailer in North Algona Wilberforce.

Police said someone broke into the trailer on Griffith Wagner Road sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and stole a number of tools.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).