Police seek two suspects in apartment break-ins

Kingston Police are looking for a pair of suspects in connection with two recent apartment break-ins in the city that have seen bikes and a motorcycle stolen.

Police said the first break-in happened April 7 around 5:15 a.m., when two men pried open the secure door to an apartment building on Mowat Avenue and proceeded to steal a white electric bicycle and a black hybrid bicycle, valued at over $2,700 combined. The two men fled through an emergency exit in the garage of the building.

Police believe the same two men were seen on security footage at a King Street West apartment building on April 17 around 7 p.m., as they are seen again breaking-in by prying open a door. The two men then are accused of stealing a 2020 red Honda Motorcycle from the building, worth about $3,500.

The two men are described as white males, wearing black baseball hats and dark masks over their faces, along with black jackets and dark-coloured pants. One of the suspects was wearing grey or beige-coloured footwear with a darker coloured sole, according to police, while the other suspect was wearing dark footwear.

Police said each of the men was carrying a black backpack, one of which had blue trim on the front.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked tocontact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

