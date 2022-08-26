Police Update: Car unintentionally stuck a tent in the parking lot of ICH resulting in three people

New information has been released as the investigation continues into the car that crashed into occupied tents located in the parking lot of the Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal Street. Police have stated that the vehicle struck one tent at a low rate of speed around 9:00 p.m. on August 24th. The tent was occupied by two individuals at the time, who were isolating due to COVID-19. Both individuals were struck by the vehicle when the car came through.

Following the initial crash, a crowd formed around the vehicle, and members of the group began confronting the driver. In an attempt to flee the crowd, the driver then drove through the group of people striking an additional two people. After exiting the scene, the driver drove directly to the Kington Police headquarters and informed officers of the incident.

Three of the individuals who were stuck by the car had to be transported to the hospital. They all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old driver was arrested by Kingston Police, and charged with offenses related to the incident, which include:

- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, causing Bodily Harm

- Criminal Negligence, causing Bodily Harm

- Leaving the Scene of an Accident, causing Bodily Harm

Kingston Police wish to inform the public that this was not a targeted attack on the Integrated Care Hub or the occupants of the grounds surrounding the Integrated Care Hub.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray