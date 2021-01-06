Police watchdog clears OPP in youth injury

The province's police watchdog has found no wrongdoing by Lennox and Addington OPP officers after a youth was injured in November.

The investigation began after OPP officers for the Lennox and Addington detachments responded to a domestic related incident call at a residence on McQauy Road.

As police arrived the teenager made his way to the 2nd floor balcony where he jumped to the ground. He was then taken to hospital for a left foot fracture.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino concluded in his final report that there had been no interaction between officers and the teenager which resulted in the injury.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips