Prescott Golf Course tentatively set to open Saturday

The Prescott Golf Club is set to tentatively open for the 2021 on Saturday.

The club said in a note to members online that it's tentative plan is to have the 'tee sheet' open to members until Thursday at 8 p.m. for booking tee times before it opens to the general public.

It said carts will likely not be available when the course opens because of soft conditions and the COVID-19 protocols would continue to be in place. COVID-19 protocols include no more than two customers in the golf shop at a time, follow arrows in the golf shop to ensure one-way traffic and masks are mandatory in all areas of the clubhouse unless seated in the lounge.

"Please respect the rules and help keep everyone safe," the club said.

Customers are being asked to book their tee times online to ensure "better customer service for everybody as our check-in time will be reduced and the phone calls into the golf shop will be reduced."