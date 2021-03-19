Prescott's Wellington House to expand with provincial cash

Wellington House long-term care facility in Prescott will expand with new funding from the province.

MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark announced the funding on Thursday that will see the addition of 68 beds at the facility, while 60 existing spaces will be upgraded through the construction of a new building.

"The number of people in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade," Clark said in a news release, adding the new funding will "help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them."

"These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases and ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment."

It's not known when construction on the new building could begin.

The province announced 80 new long-term care projects Thursday, a $933 million investment it said will add thousands of long-term care spaces across the province.