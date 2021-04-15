Providence Care Hospital adds beds to help Ontario's capacity

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising across Ontario, Providence Care Hospital is shoring up beds to help alleviate pressure on other facilities.

The Hospital said on Wednesday its activating 23 more beds for non-COVID patients who have been deemed suitable for 'post-acute' care.

The 23 beds are part of 200 created at the hospital last April to shore up capacity, according to the hospital, who said it will be accepting patients from regional partners across southeastern Ontario but said it will also accept patients from the broader eastern region if they're needed.

"We know we have a big role to play to help address the increasing pressures on the provincial healthcare system," Providence Care President & CEO Cathy Szabo said in a news release.

"Our role is to open additional beds, accept more patients and help our acute care partners create critical care capacity," she said.

"By creating more capacity and admitting additional patients, our acute care partners are in a better position to admit more out-of-region patients."

So far, the hospital has had admissions from Lakeridge Health, Campbellford Memorial Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Center, while discussion continue with the The Ottawa Hospital to support their needs as well.

"Providence Care is committed to supporting our regional partners and Ontario Health. If we need to activate more spaces we will. If we are asked to assist in the care delivery of COVID-positive patients, we will," Szabo said in her statement.

All new admissions to the hospital will be required to complete a 14-day quarantine, in line with provincial protocols.