Province funds sexual assault centre in Leeds and Grenville

The province has announced new funding to create a mobile sexual assault centre in Leeds and Grenville.

The $687,000 in funding over three years was announced on Wednesday by Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark on Wednesday.

The mobile centre is expected to be run jointly by Victims Services Leeds and Grenville and the Assault Response and Care Centre of Brockville General Hospital, in an effort to support female victims of sexual assault with counselling, peer support and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

"We are incredibly grateful for this funding which will make a huge difference in the community, " Sonya Jodoin, Executive Director of Victim Services of Leeds & Grenville said in a statement, noting it was a long-time coming.

Clark noted the new service will fix what he called an anomaly, as the region has been one of only a few in Ontario without an active sexual assault centre.

"Our region of the province has long been underserved in terms of supports and services for victims of sexual violence, and I'm proud of the historic work our government has done to bring these vital new services to our region," Clark said in a news release.

