Province invests $25 million for Hwy 17 twinning, new interchange

Ontario is going ahead with work to widen Highway 17 between Arnprior and Renfrew as it announced funding for stage one of the project on Friday.

The province has announced $25 million for a new interchange at Highway 17 and Calabogie Road, which it says starts the work to widen the highway between the two communities.

John Yakabuski, PC MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke announced the funding Friday morning and said the twinning of the highway will "improve safety, strengthen the connection between communities, and drive economic growth and job creation in the region."

"Building a new interchange at Highway 17 and Calabogie Road provides increased safety and traffic improvements for this area while also laying the groundwork for the widening of Highway 17," Yakabuski said in a news release.

"We have made significant progress on this project and I can't wait to see the positive impact it will have once completed."

The new interchange, which will be build McNab/Braeside Township, represents the first phase of the project to widen a 22.5 kilometres section of the Highway between the two communities. Yakabuski also announced the $25 million contract to design and build the new interchange has been awarded to Aecon Construction Ontario East Limited.

The detailed design process is expected begin immediately, according to the province, with construction to start once the design and environmental assessment processes are complete.

Construction on phase one is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

The entire widening of the highway is expected to take a close to a decade. Phase two includes three new interchanges and widening the roadway from two lanes to four from Scheel Drive in the Township of McNab/Braeside to just west of Bruce Street in Horton Township.