Provinces puts $3.2 million into paramedicine in Tri-County area

The province has announced $3.2 million in funding for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark that it says will allow those waiting for long-term care beds to access non-emergency care from local paramedics.

Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, made the announcement on Thursday.

He said the funding will expand the The Community Paramedicine program and is meant to help seniors on long-term care wait lists access medical care from home with the help of local paramedics, something meant to speed up care for seniors and take pressure off of area emergency rooms.

"Expanding the program across the province means that more of our loved ones can access services from their own homes, potentially even delaying the need for long-term care, while still providing the quality care and service they need and deserve," Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a statement.

Jeffrey Carss, Chief of the Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service said the program will help keep seniors and those waiting for long-term care more stable in their care.

"Our aim is to work with our health system partners to coordinate existing health services, through established networks for providing home and community care, emergency care, primary care, public health and other community and social services," he said in a statement.

