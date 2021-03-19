Provincial cash to fund new long-term care facility in Napanee

Napanee will have a new 128-bed long-term care facility built in the town with new funding from the province.

MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Daryl Kramp announced funding Thursday for the new build that will be on the campus of the Lennox & Addington County General Hospital.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.

"A lot of people have worked for this moment, and many more people will benefit from these new facilities in the coming decades. I salute all involved," Kramp said on Thursday, as funding was also announced for a new facility in Madoc. The Clare McFaul Long-Term Care home would be built on a 6.5-acre site beside a 60-acre conservation area in Madoc.

The province announced 80 new long-term care projects Thursday, a $933 million investment it said will add thousands of long-term care spaces across the province.