Public Health warning patrons of two local bars to monitor for COVID symptoms

KFL&A Public Health asks recent visitors of two local bars to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after cases were linked to both businesses.

Visitors to The Mansion Restaurant and Bar on Princess Street on March 29 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. or on Friday, April 2 between 5 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., are being asked to monitor for symptoms and to self-isolate and book a test if they develop.

The same goes for those who visited The Brass Pub on Princess Street on April 2 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A, said several patrons who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the restaurant during those times.

The health unit said the information is being released because contact tracers are unable to identify close contacts of those who tested positive.

