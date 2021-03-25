Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure on two Kingston transit routes, restaurant 

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health are warning the public about three potential COVID-19 exposures in the City.

The Health Unit said a person who tested positive travelled on both route 502 and route 4 of Kingston Transit on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The person had stops at the Cataraqui Centre at 1:25 p.m on route 502 and arrived at King Street/Portsmouth Avenue at 1:50 p.m, before taking route 4 from the Princess Street/Victoria Street area at 2:20 p.m. and arriving back at the Cataraqui Centre at 2:50 p.m.

Anyone on either of the routes is asked to test for COVID-19 immediately and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, or until April 4. Health Officials said they should get tested again 10 days after their exposure or as soon as any symptoms develop.

KFL&A Public Health also warned the public of a potential exposure at Coco Frutti Restaurant on Gardiners Road after a positive case visited the restaurant last Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

It recommends anyone who visited the restaurant during that time to self-monitor for symptoms and isolate immediately and get tested if they develop.