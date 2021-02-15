Public meetings Thursday for Nelson Street Construction Project

The City of Pembroke will hold a public meeting virtually on Thursday to discuss Phase One of the Nelson Street Construction Project.

The first phase of the project will see work completed between Maple Avenue and Cecelia Street.

Thursday's meeting, which gets underway at 7 p.m., will give residents a chance to view designs for the work before construction and to ask questions.

The city said those with questions can email them to kaitlynn@jp2g.com or call 613-735-2507 ext 126 before the meeting.

The meetings will streamed on the City's YouTube Channel.

