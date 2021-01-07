Public Skating Rink in North Augusta now open

The public skating rink in North Augusta is now open to the public.

Due to a broken down water pump earlier in the week, the local fire department stepped up to provide 9,000 gallons of water to get the rink up and running.

Bill Tenant said due to the COVID-19 restrictions and current lockdown, new rules and guidelines are in place for users.

This includes a maximum of 10 skaters at a time, masks must be worn and there is no organized hockey allowed to be played.

Hours are looking at being extended however with the installation of lights which would allow for night skating.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips