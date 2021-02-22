Public tips credited with arrests in armed robbery

Kingston Police credited tips from the public after two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery earlier this month.

A man robbed the New Merry Market at Barrie Street and Earl Street at gunpoint on the afternoon of Feb. 13 and fled the scene in a waiting SUV.

Police said two men were arrested on Thursday, 26-year-old Josh Beaushaw and 28-year-old Robert Sly-Day are both charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Sly-Day is also charged with breaching probation.

A third man was arrested during the course of the investigation, according to police, as Jordan Cassibo, 23, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, flight from police, failure to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

Police thanked the public for their tips in the robbery, which they said led to all three arrests.