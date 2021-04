A Quebec man faces weapons charges after Upper Ottawa Valley OPP seized firearms during a traffic stop on Highway 17.

Police said a speeding vehicle was pulled over in Whitewater Region around 11 a.m. Monday, where officers found two firearms and several ammunition magazines.

Keven Pelletier, 30, of Causapscal, Que., is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke in June.