Queen's University homecoming to be entirely virtual in 2021

Queen's University no longer plans to host in-person celebrations for homecoming this fall.

The University had sent a 'save the date' message last month to alumni, organizers and volunteers to start plans for a two-weekend event to celebrate homecoming in October, but Princpal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane posted an announcement this week reversing the decision citing ongoing concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"After recent conversations with both the university and Kingston community, including our health-care partners, the City of Kingston and police, we have made the difficult decision to cease any preparations for an in-person event this fall due to concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," Deane said in the online statement, noting that COVID-19 will likely be a concern in the community for some time.

"We will continue to work closely with our community partners as we gradually bring back our in-person campus operations and safely resume the research and teaching that is the foundation of our institution."

Deane said the hope is to hold a virtual celebration, similar to 2020, which he said "will benefit all our stakeholders and, most importantly, address any risk to the health and safety of our community."

