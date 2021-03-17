Queen's University students urged to get tested after COVID-19 spike

Queen's University students are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after seven more cases were linked to an ongoing outbreak at the school on Tuesday.

Eight cases have been linked to the University so far this week, all involved students living off-campus, but the ongoing outbreak that started at Watts Hall residence has been linked to 28 cases so far.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health said Tuesday the outbreak was two clusters but involves variants of concern.

"Due to the increased transmissibility of the variant of concern, the University, in cooperation with KFL&A Public Health, is strongly encouraging students who have been in close contact with someone outside their household without wearing a face covering or physical distancing, to get tested during the next two weeks, even if they are not experiencing symptoms," the health unit said in a statement.

A satellite COVID-19 testing facility is located on campus in Mitchell Hall, according to the health unit, with testing open to students between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, which will be extended to 8:30 p.m. through Friday. Appointments can be booked by calling Student Wellness Services at 613-533-2506.

Health officials again asked university students, staff and faculty who have travelled outside KFL&A or who have had visitors from outside the region, to self-isolate for 14 days. It also reminded residents to avoid gatherings with those from outside their own household.