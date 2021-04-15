Quinte Conservation reports vandalism at Little Bluff Conservation

Quinte Conservation is reporting vandalism at Little Bluff Conservation Area in Prince Edward County despite the park being closed.

The group said someone spray-painted and damaged several newly installed signs in the park sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.

The park is closed not because of the province's stay-at-home order, the group says, but because last year the park saw "excessive use."

"The property is closed for required maintenance and improvement projects caused by the excessive damage that was done to the area from last summer's overwhelming crowds," the conservation group said in a statement.

"As the area is environmentally significant, the closure was necessary in order to give the land time to repair and recover."

Residents living around Little Bluff are asked to report trespassers to the OPP while spring maintenance continues.

The conservation authority said the public will be notified when the park opens for the season.