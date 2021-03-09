RCCDSB provides snowshoes for students with 'Jumpstart' funding

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board is using new funding to buy 300 pairs of snowshoes for area students.

The Board announced this week that it been approved for a $5,000 grant from the JumpStart Sport Relief Fund, which is used to promote physical education.

The snowshoes have been distributed to schools across the Board that had indicated an interest, RCCDSB said in a statement.

"Snowshoes serve as a platform to not only support physical activity, but also the integration of other curriculums outdoors," Damian Solar, RCCDSB Physical Education and Health SPAT, said in a news release.

"This need has only been amplified during this time of COVID-19 and social distancing."

Solar said some snowshoe activities for students will include exploring geometric shapes by making tracks in the snow, measuring distance and area, charting snow depth, navigation and many more.

"The snowshoes have been a wonderful addition to our outdoor/physical education program."