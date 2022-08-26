Recipient announced for 2022 Award of Excellence for Young Professional of the Year

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipient of the 2022 Award of Excellence for Young Professionals of the Year. The award is in place to recognize the outstanding achievements of the businesses, organizations, and individuals who make a difference in the Brockville and Area community.

This year's recipiant is Danielle Gray. Gray holds a significant role in the community and business scene. She is the owner and president of Industrial Electrical Contractors Brockville Limited. Prior to running the business, Gray was a junior chairholder at Industrial Electrical Contractors Limited which sold to Modern Niagara in 2016. She has been the owner since 2018, overseeing 36 licensed electricians, a team of administrative staff, as well as various projects across Kingston, Cornwall, and Ottawa.

"Danielle has been an incredible asset to our community currently and will almost definitely continue to be in the future. Therefore, we are so pleased to be able to present her Young Professional of The Year," said the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce says that with Gray and IECBL committing to significant public and private projects across Eastern Ontario, she has become instrumental in making sure major business ventures stay within the region, and ensure major building projects are looked at Brockville for any number of services.

They continue praising Gray and the business saying her company has also been a leader in employment standards within the industry. All her staff being thoroughly trained with multiple certifications, as well as being unionized to guarantee a proper job is executed, a fair wage is given, and to ensure their safety during a project. Also highlighting that Gray herself has also broken barriers in the field by being a major force and mentor to women in a male-dominated industry.

The Chamber of Commerce also praises her work beyond her company, sitting on many committees, and acting as vice president of the Electrical Contractors Association of Quinte St.Lawrence. All of these focus on the betterment of the electrical industy province-wide.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray