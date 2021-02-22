Renfrew County Animal Centre marks National Cupcake Day Monday

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is celebrating National Cupcake Day on Monday and is asking for local support.

The annual nationwide fundraiser supports SPCA's, Humane Societies and Rescue Groups across Canada and is fairly simple; eat a cupcake and make a donation to your local SPCA.

"The calories don't count when you make a donation to support animals in need," Kate Graham, Interim Animal Centre Manager at Renfrew County Animal Centre said in a statement.

"By indulging in a treat and supporting animals in our community, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals."

This year, because of COVID-19, participants are being asked to bake or buy cupcakes to enjoy at home and make an online donation at the fundraiser's website.