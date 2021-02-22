Renfrew County-area MP Cheryl Gallant accused of peddling 'deranged conspiracy theories' by Liberals

Federal Liberals are accusing a Conservative MP of promoting "deranged conspiracy theories'' akin to those promulgated by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

They've pounced on video of a virtual meeting eastern Ontario MP Cheryl Gallant held earlier this month with a group of young Conservatives at Queen's University in Kingston.

In the video, Gallant says Liberals have become ``radicals'' who want ``all illicit drugs to be legal'' and ``to normalize sexual activity with children.''

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell, who posted the video on Twitter, says Gallant is spreading ``disgusting and dangerous lies'' and asserts that her fearmongering is ``a threat to our democracy.''

Another member of Erin O'Toole's team is promoting deranged conspiracy theories. MP Cheryl Gallant has insisted that Liberals want to “normalize sexual activity with children”. These are disgusting & dangerous lies! This fear mongering poses a threat to our democracy. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vKCcPunwDu — Jennifer O'Connell (@JenOConnell_) February 19, 2021

Gallant says her comments were taken out of context.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who has been attempting to put a more moderate face on his party, says the Liberals are trying to distract from their failure to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

