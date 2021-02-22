iHeartRadio

Renfrew County-area MP Cheryl Gallant accused of peddling 'deranged conspiracy theories' by Liberals

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant rises in the House of Commons, Friday, April 22, 2016 in Ottawa. Gallant has survived a nomination challenge in her Ottawa-area riding. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Adrian Wyld)

Federal Liberals are accusing a Conservative MP of promoting "deranged conspiracy theories'' akin to those promulgated by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

They've pounced on video of a virtual meeting eastern Ontario MP Cheryl Gallant held earlier this month with a group of young Conservatives at Queen's University in Kingston.

In the video, Gallant says Liberals have become ``radicals'' who want ``all illicit drugs to be legal'' and ``to normalize sexual activity with children.''

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell, who posted the video on Twitter, says Gallant is spreading ``disgusting and dangerous lies'' and asserts that her fearmongering is ``a threat to our democracy.''

Gallant says her comments were taken out of context.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who has been attempting to put a more moderate face on his party, says the Liberals are trying to distract from their failure to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.
 