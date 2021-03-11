Renfrew County gets over $1.5 million for shelters dealing with COVID-19

The province is giving Renfrew County over $1.5 million in funding to help address COVID-19 cases in emergency shelters.

The $1.62 million in funding was announced Wednesday by MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke John Yakabuski.

"We have spoken with service managers and are committed to addressing the COVID-related issues they continue to face in Renfrew County," Yakabuski said in a statement.

"Working together, we are able to create longer-term housing solutions and assist vulnerable Ontarians who have been affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless and are at risk of being homeless."

The money will be used to acquire motel and hotel spaces, hire more shelter staff and purchase personal protective equipment, among other resources including cleaning supplies.