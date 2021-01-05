Renfrew County looking for feedback on Senior's Housing Strategy

Renfrew County is looking for feedback on its plan for seniors' housing in the region.

A 'Seniors Housing Strategy' draft is now available for review, according to the County.

A consulting firm was working in conjunction to assist in the development of a housing strategy for older adults for the Renfrew County-area.

The firm reviewed senior services across the county which is intended to inform the development of a "Seniors' Housing Strategy" which will assist Renfrew County in their decision making process in relation to seniors' housing options.

The review examines services including assisted living, supportive housing, Long-Term Care, Community Paramedic Partnership in client's home and additional Long-Term Care Beds.

Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson said in a news release the feedback from the public is important for the future.

"Now it's time to see feedback from our community and in particular, seniors themselves," she said.

Feedback can be provided via the County of Renfrew website at County of Renfrew Community Services, Seniors Housing Strategy.

The draft report is scheduled to be presented to the Health and Social Services Committee and County Council next month.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips