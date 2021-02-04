Renfrew County passes budget, 2.5 per cent tax increase

Renfrew County has passed its 2021 budget with a tax increase of 2.5 per cent.

That means an increase of about $18 per year for the average homeowner in the area.

"I am pleased to report that CAO Paul Moreau and his staff have delivered a 2021 Consolidated Budget that meets the targets as directed by Council in September 2020," Councillor Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the Finance & Administration Committee said in a news release.

"I believe that we have a very effective and efficient budget process that allows Council to debate, review and finally approve a budget that provides clear direction to our staff on delivering services to our residents in an efficient and effective manner."

"County Council and staff are focused on quality assurance, efficiency, and transparency; with affordability being the primary focus in the budget decision process," Warden Debbie Robinson said in a statement.

The County said in a news release the "modest" tax increase allows it to "ensure that quality services provided by the County of Renfrew continue to be there for Renfrew County residents."