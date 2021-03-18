Renfrew County real estate breaks more records for February

Renfrew County real estate continued its hot run in February as it broke another sales record.

141 units were sold in February, according to data from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board, up 24.9 per cent from February 2020 and a new all-time record for the month.

2021 has so far been a copy of 2020 as sales continue to boom in the region; the 243 homes sold over the first two months of the year are also a record, an increase of 29.9 per cent from the year before.

The average price of a home sold in February was also a record for the area for February, as the $342,682 represented a 26.3 per cent increase over 2020.

Supply continues to be a factor that is driving prices higher as there are 60 per cent fewer listing than the same time last year, a year that was a record for Renfrew County real estate.

There were 194 active listing at the end of February, a drop of 58.3 per cent from the same time last year. The Real Estate Board said it's the lowest number of active listing in the month of February in over 15 years.