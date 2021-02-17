Renfrew County Real Estate continues hot run in January: RCREB

Real Estate in Renfrew County continues to be a hot commodity with 96 residential units sold in January, a nearly 30 per cent over the previous year.

The Renfrew County Real Estate Board said the 96 homes sold was only two off of an all-time record for January and was a 29.7 increase over January 2020.

The average price of a home sold in January was $335,903, a 38.9 per cent jump from January 2020, according to the real estate board.

Supply also continues to be an issue, pushing values higher, as the 115 new listings in January was down 20 per cent from the same month last year.

The dollar value of all home sales in January 2021 was $32.2 million, an 80 per cent spike from 2020 and also a new record for the month of January.