Renfrew County real estate has third best month ever in March

March was another hot month for real estate in the Ottawa Valley and in fact, one of the best months ever in Renfrew County.

296 units were sold in March, according to statistics from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board, which is double the number from March 2020, a new sales record for the month of March and the third best single-month in the board's history.

539 homes have sold in the area so far this year, up 62.8 per cent from the same time last year, while the average price of a home sold also jumped 35 per cent from March 2020 at $408,803.

The value of home sales also set a record for the month of March, totaling $121 million, a 177 per cent jump from 2020 and the largest dollar value of homes sold for any month in history.

Supply continues to be an issue in Renfrew County as the board said the 259 active houses on the market are its lowest in 15 years, but added that the 385 new listings in March was that most added in March in more than five years.