Renfrew County real estate remains hot, supply low

Renfrew County real estate continues to be hot, as the latest numbers available for December show a nearly 30 per cent increase in sales over the previous year.

The numbers from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board show the average price of a home sold in December was nearly 40 per cent higher than in Dec. 2019, coming in at just over $325,000.

Supply continues to be an issue as there were 66 per cent fewer residential listing this past December than at the same time in 2019. The number of listing was the lowest its been in nearly 15 years.

The dollar value of all home sales in Dec. 2020 in Renfrew County was $34.5 million, which is a new record for the month and a nearly 80 per cent increase over 2019.