Renfrew County residents 75 and older can book vaccine next week

Renfrew County residents over the age of 75 can book a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

That's according to the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, which said nearly three quarters of those over the age of 80 have already received their first dose of a vaccine.

Those over 75 asked to register and book a COVID-19 vaccine on its website or call the Health Unit next week, not today, as staff have been overrun with phone calls from those asking about vaccines within the area. It's received more than 2,000 calls and 2,400 people have registered either online or by telephone, according to RCDHU.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Chief Medical Officer for the area, urges patience as the vaccine rollout continues across the county and asked residents to stop calling the Health Unit.

"What we're getting is all these calls and they're basically complaint calls, you know 'why can't I get a booking?' What's wrong with you guys?'" Cushman said.

"The problem is we've spent over 200 hours dealing with this when we've had more cases in the past few weeks and more contacts to trace than we've ever had," Cushman said.

The Health Unit said all vaccinations currently taking place are for those receiving their first dose only and second doses will scheduled for 16 weeks after the first. It asks for patience while it finalizes details.

