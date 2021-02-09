Renfrew County set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as of Wednesday

Renfrew County is getting the green light from the province to re-open its economy from lockdown starting Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday the province is going back to its colour-coded system for re-opening, with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit one of three regions to enter the 'green' status as of Wednesday. The other two are Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health and Prince Edward-Hastings Public Health.

"This decision is supported by the local medical officers of health," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters on Monday.

The move will allow the re-opening of many businesses and services, including indoor dining, bars, and malls. Ski hills will also be allowed to reopen with physical distancing and masks required. Social gatherings remain limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, commended residents for keeping COVID-19 transmission low in a statement on Monday, but also cautioned against complacency.

"While we commend the residents of Renfrew County and District for their hard work and dedication to getting us to this point, please remember that this does not mean we can let our guard down," Cushman said. "We continue to advise residents to stay at home unless for essential purposes, avoid social gatherings, minimize travel between areas with different rules, and limit close contacts to their household."

Elliott said the announcement of the province's new framework is not the government declaring victory over the second wave of the virus.

"It's an acknowledgement that we are making steady progress," she said. "As always, it remains critical to continue following public health advice and measures to protect our communities, our most vulnerable populations and stop the spread of COVID-19."

While a stay-at-home order will end for Renfrew County and the other two regions Wednesday, it has been extended in the rest of the province and other areas will transition back to the colour-coded system over the next three weeks.

"We're maintaining shutdown measures in the majority of the public health regions in Ontario for a short time," Premier Doug Ford said Monday. "But we will look to gradually and safely transition all regions to a revised and stronger COVID-19 response framework."

The City of Ottawa is expected to enter the 'orange-restrict' level when its economy is allowed to re-open, which will not happen until at least next Tuesday.