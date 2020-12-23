Renfrew County Social Services Department changes name

Renfrew County's Social Services Department has changed its name it said to better reflect the services it provides the area.

The change comes after Committee Chairman and Councillor James Brose brought the suggestion forward during a meeting last month, where the City said it was decided "the new name would better reflect the modern and professional services delivered by the department to the community."

It will now be known as the 'Community Services Department.'

"This name change best reflects the true nature of the services we provide, they are community-based services," Brose said in a news release.

"We are proud of the staff that work hard with our residents each day to support, guide and serve them with dignity and professionalism."

The Social Housing Division will also see its name changed to the Community Housing Division.

"The change to Community Services aligns well with the work that is underway with the integration of services and upcoming move of this department into the County Administration Building in Pembroke," County Warden Debbie Robinson said in a statement.

"Our dedicated staff will continue to deliver the very best service to our residents as we transition not only the departmental name but to the new location."

