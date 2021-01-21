Renfrew County students to return to in-person learning on Monday 

The Ontario government has announced students in Renfrew County can return to school for in-person learning on Monday.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit was one of seven health units across the province where students will resume in-class learning, mostly in Eastern Ontario and other rural areas. The City of Ottawa is one of the regions that won't return to class on Jan. 25 and will need to await word on when schools will re-open.

The Renfrew County and District School Board said in a letter to parents that RCDSB students who resides in a public health unit region that remains under closure, like Ottawa, are allowed to return to school. It also said that busing will resume as usual on Monday morning.

The Board also reminded parents to complete daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms for students.

The provincial lockdown which began on Dec. 26 delayed the Jan. 4 holiday break resumption for elementary students by one week. However, rising COVID cases across much of the province pushed all but seven northern school boards to extend the closure until Jan. 25.