Renfrew County to be among first areas of Ontario to re-open from lockdown: Report

Renfrew County will reportedly be one of the first region's of the province to re-open its economy with an announcement expected on Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the government's plan to re-open the economy Monday and a senior government source tells The Canadian Press the province will return to the colour-coded system and four regions, including the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, will see restrictions relaxed as of Wednesday.

In addition, The Canadian Press reports Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Hastings Prince Edward and Timiskaming will also return to the least restrictive "green'' phase of reopening Wednesday. Other economies are slated to re-open over the course of the next two weeks. A stay-at-home order will remain in effect as the other regions of the province transition back to the previous colour-coded system.

Renfrew County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday while four people recovered over the weekend. There are five active cases of the virus in the area as of Monday morning and no patients in hospital.

Ontario has seen its case numbers decline steadily over the past few weeks, as the province reported 1,489 new cases on Sunday, down from over 3,000 daily cases just a few weeks ago. Hospitalizations also dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday, with 926 remaining in provincial hospitals as of Monday morning including 335 in intensive care.

22 more deaths from the virus we're also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll 6,505.

The province also recorded its first case of a Brazilian variant of the virus on Sunday after a person who recently travelled to the country tested positive in Toronto.

Toronto Public Health said the person is now hospitalized with the virus.

