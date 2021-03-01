Renfrew County to partner in ride-share test project

Renfrew County is taking part in a pilot project for a potential ride-share system to address transportation challenges in the area.

The County said its working with Ottawa-based 'Rideshark' to develop what it calls the first winterized on-demand community transit network that would focus on challenges in the area, particularly in rural parts of the County. The potential ride-share app would serve commuters, employers, residents, students, youth and visitors to the county and facilitate travel around the region

"We hope to soon launch our Renfrew County ride share platform, ShareTheRide.ca, in co-operation with local employers, schools, Algonquin College, seniors and community organizations," Warden Debbie Robinson said in a statement.

Sharon Lewinson, President of RideShark, said in a statement the company would harness its "Unified Mobility" platform to "develop a community transit solution that can withstand harsh Canadian winters on semi-urban and rural roads."

Development and testing is expected to start soon before 'fair weather' tests in the fall and on-road winter conditions testing next January and February.

