Renfrew County Warden concerned about indoor lineups to get COVID-19 vaccine

Renfrew County's Warden has concerns about plans for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

Speaking to County Council at Wednesday meeting, Debbie Robinson said she has concerns about residents possibly lining up at local arenas to get vaccinated.

"I must admit that I have a growing concern regarding the potential implementation of a vaccine distribution plan that seems to be hyper focused on a 'you come to us model' potentially resulting in people having to travel, in some cases significant distances, and line-up in arenas in order to be vaccinated," she told Council.

Robinson said she will continue to push for a rollout through the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre, similar to how testing has been completed in the area.

"As we all know, RC VTAC was created to ensure access to COVID-19 testing was accessible to all our residents, especially those who could not travel due to lack of transportation or health issues," she said.

She said more virtual services would ensure choice is maintained and that residents are not obligated to line up indoors to get vaccinated.