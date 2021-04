A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Renfrew gas station last week.

Renfrew OPP said the robbery happened around 6:20 a.m. last Monday when a suspect fled the scene with merchandise and cash.

Police said no one was hurt but after an investigation, 39-year-old Jessie Laundrie of Renfrew was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise.

OPP said on Tuesday Laundrie was held for a bail hearing and remained in police custody.