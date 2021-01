OPP are investigating a break-and-enter at a Renfrew jewellery store.

Renfrew OPP said it happened around 4 a.m. on Monday with those responsible entering through a front door and making off with an undisclosed quantity of items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477, or submit your tip on-line at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.