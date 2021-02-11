Renfrew OPP seeking tips in arson investigation

Renfrew OPP are asking the public for tips in connection an arson investigation last May.

Police said it's believed someone intentionally set a fire in a dumpster at the Renfrew Suites at 1181 Highway 60 in Horton Township just before 11:30 p.m. on May 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with Renfrew OPP or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477. Police said information that leads to charges could qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.